KCPD looking for armed suspect from November bus incident

KCPD is seeking the public's help in finding the suspect of a Nov. 30 incident on a city bus.
KCPD is seeking the public's help in finding the suspect of a Nov. 30 incident on a city bus.(Kansas City Missouri Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is looking for an armed suspect who brandished a gun during an incident on a city bus in November.

The incident happened Nov. 30 near Truman Road and Jackson Avenue, according to KCPD.

A video posted by KCPD shows the suspect attempting to grab a victim’s cell phone when a Good Samaritan intervenes. Then, the suspect pulls a gun and points it before exiting the bus.

Police said any tips can come to kccrimestoppers.com.

