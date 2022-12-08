KCPD looking for armed suspect from November bus incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is looking for an armed suspect who brandished a gun during an incident on a city bus in November.

The incident happened Nov. 30 near Truman Road and Jackson Avenue, according to KCPD.

A video posted by KCPD shows the suspect attempting to grab a victim’s cell phone when a Good Samaritan intervenes. Then, the suspect pulls a gun and points it before exiting the bus.

Police said any tips can come to kccrimestoppers.com.

