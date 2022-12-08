Aging & Style
KCKPD trying to ID persons of interest in Nov. 13 homicide

The KCKPD is trying to identify persons of interest in a homicide that happened on Nov. 13.
The KCKPD is trying to identify persons of interest in a homicide that happened on Nov. 13.(Provided by the KCKPD)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is trying to identify persons of interest following a homicide that happened on Nov. 13.

The police said the homicide happened shortly after midnight, just outside Club Nereidas at 48 Kansas Ave. That is in the area of Kansas Avenue and Adams Street.

When police arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle who was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. That man, later identified as Apolonio Enriquez, was taken to a local hospital. He ultimately died due to his injuries.

The police said the persons of interest may have left the scene in a black sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Tips may qualify for a cash reward.

Previous coverage:

KCKPD investigating shooting that left 1 dead

The head coach says there were people and groups that said they would help fund the boys...
Hours after ATF's director visited KCMO for a roundtable discussion Tuesday, two additional...
Crews from the Overland Park and Leawood Fire Departments responded to an apartment fire...
Hours after ATF's director visited KCMO for a roundtable discussion Tuesday, two additional...
