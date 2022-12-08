KCKPD trying to ID persons of interest in Nov. 13 homicide

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is trying to identify persons of interest following a homicide that happened on Nov. 13.

The police said the homicide happened shortly after midnight, just outside Club Nereidas at 48 Kansas Ave. That is in the area of Kansas Avenue and Adams Street.

When police arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle who was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. That man, later identified as Apolonio Enriquez, was taken to a local hospital. He ultimately died due to his injuries.

The police said the persons of interest may have left the scene in a black sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Tips may qualify for a cash reward.

