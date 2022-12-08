Jury convicts KC man for armed robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man was convicted by a trial jury for an armed robbery of a Family Dollar store with the assistance of the store’s assistant manager.

27-year-old Delshawn Lemons was found guilty of one count of robbery and one count of possessing a firearm during a crime of violence. Along with Lemons, co-defendants Veronika Rodriguez, 26, and Bobby J. Booker Jr., 25, both from Kansas City, Missouri, also pleaded guilty for their roles in the robbery.

Evidence presented during the trial indicated that Lemons stole $3,102 at gunpoint from the Family Dollar store at 4401 E. 50th Terrace. The incident happened on June 8, 2020.

According to court documents, Rodriguez, who was an assistant manager at the store, was counting the money drawer when Lemons and Booker walked into the store. Armed with handguns and wearing masks, they held two store employees at gunpoint while Rodriguez put all the money in a bag.

Rodriguez allegedly told investigators that Lemons knew she was closing that night and approached her about robbing the store, promising a share of the robbery proceeds. She also told investigators that Lemons had approached her about setting up other men for him to rob.

Under federal statutes, Lemons is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in federal prison without parole.

