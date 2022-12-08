‘I was that kid’: Shop with a Cop gets personal in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fifty Kansas City police officers took over the Target on Ward Parkway for three hours Wednesday night. It wasn’t in response to a crime, but to bring joy to 150 kids in need.

The event was made possible by local McDonald’s owner-operators who contributed $15,000 so each kid would have $100 to spend.

The toy section and electronics section were popular stops, but so was the clothing department.

Seventeen-year-old Dominic Thompson II got new headphones, a blanket and a coat.

“I like that we can be around the officers and get to know them, like, outside the other places,” he said. “And, we’re able to have a good connection and speak among ourselves.”

The kids were selected by schools and churches in all corners of the city. The officers came from all five of the city’s patrol divisions and units, ranging from PAL and social services to K-9 and vice. Some wore tactical vest, but many also wore Santa hats and joked with the kids.

One little girl showed us what she got, including a makeup set for her sister. Police who’ve participated say it’s not unusual for kids to want to check others off their list before themselves.

“My sister’s sad,” said 6-year-old Kimberly Cox, putting her hands to her heart as she spoke. “They said I get anything I want. So, I said I’m going to get my sister stuff.”

“This is a blast,” said Sgt. Scott Templeton. “We get to interact with these kids and bridge a gap between us and the community.”

Sure it’s fun, but it’s also about building trust.

“It plants seeds for the future,” said Sgt. Maurice Otis, who is also the second vice president of the KCPD’s Fraternal Order of Police. “To have a positive interaction with a police officer in their lifetime is something that carries on in the future, so they don’t just have these negative impacts.”

It’s an admirable goal but, for at least one officer who’s been part of the effort for all of its seven years, it’s more personal.

“I was that kid. I remember people sponsoring my family,” said Officer Chato Villalobos, who now works out of the Westside CAN Center.

He accompanied kids whose parents spoke only Spanish and a handful of kids who spoke very little English.

Like many other officers, he remarked on the look the kids got on their faces. He couldn’t put a word to that look. “Happy,” yes. But, “happy” alone doesn’t really describe it or his reaction to it:

“My parents were immigrants and being able to tell them, ‘I was just like you . . . Stay in school and do all the right things. You can have these opportunities to come back and give back.’ So, it’s a whole lot of other things that happen organically from this. But, when you see the look on these kids’ faces, I remember. I remember having that look.”

The event was paid for by local McDonald’s owner-operators, but the officers still have shopping to do for two other groups of kids. Using funds from the FOP’s non-profit memorial foundation, they’ll be shopping for 36 foster children with Foster Adopt Connect and 34 kids living at the Rose Brooks Center, a domestic violence shelter.

