Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

How to manage your real estate assets

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

You might be wondering how to leverage your real estate assets as you near retirement. Grace sits down with financial expert Jonathan McCoy to learn more about tax benefits to keep in mind when making decisions about your financial future. Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

As you get older the number of medicines you take on a regular basis tends to grow. Grace sits...
Establishing a clinical pharmacy relationship
As you get older the number of medicines you take on a regular basis tends to grow. Grace sits...
Establishing a clinical pharmacy relationship
You might be wondering how to leverage your real estate assets as you near retirement. Grace...
How to manage your real estate assets
Going, Going, Gone! is your destination to shop for top brands at incredibly low prices for...
Score big on holiday savings