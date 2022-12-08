FORECAST: Showers throughout Thursday afternoon

An area of low pressure and its respective warm front bring in above-average temperatures Thursday afternoon, along with heavy cloud cover and moderate shower activity. Rainfall totals are expected between a 10th-of-an-inch to a half-inch. Most of our scattered shower activity Thursday morning will lie to our southern counties. However, during the late afternoon, widespread scattered shower activity will be common for all.

Severe weather activity is unlikely with the storm system, but be on alert for pooling on roadways. Daytime highs remain a couple of degrees above the average due to warm, moist air. As this low-pressure system tracks quickly to the east, temperatures will fall due to a change in wind direction Friday morning into the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to be near-average during this time, but we’ll yet again rebound as a secondary area of low pressure re-develops to the west and begins to shift east for Saturday. This particular system is looking rather weak, with only an opportunity for isolated showers, mainly towards southern counties at this time. This will increase temperatures back to the upper 40s and lower 50s, where we hold as yet another storm system develops out of the west to interact with Kansas City by the end of Monday into next Tuesday. As this storm system moves out, we will pull in a stronger pool of cold air from Canada. By next Wednesday, daytime highs will drop from mid 50s to low 30s.

