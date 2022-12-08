FORECAST: Kansas City metro in store for rainy Thursday

Overcast skies will keep things gloomy Wednesday night and Thursday as an easterly breeze eases across our area at a mild pace. Rain will be moving in overnight, so have your rain gear ready to go by morning. Scattered showers will push in early in the day, but better chances for rain will arrive by midday and linger through the early evening hours. Most can expect between a quarter and a half an inch of rain. Mild temperatures will follow, sending highs to or above normal through the weekend and the first couple days next week. Rain chances will not be limited to Thursday. The next wave of rain arrives late Monday night into Tuesday. There’s a 60% chance of rain that day. Rain can quickly turn to a wintery mix, but the air will stay warm enough to wave off those fears. Cold air will slide into our area once the rain stops on Tuesday, sending some of the coldest air so far this season our way by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.