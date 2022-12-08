Aging & Style
Elderly man’s body found in Kansas City house fire

By Shain Bergan
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An elderly man’s body was found in a Kansas City house fire early Thursday morning, leading police and fire officials to investigate what caused the fire and how the man died.

Firefighters responded at 1:15 a.m. to a house fire on Lockridge Avenue just east of Walrond Avenue. They found smoke and flames coming from the front of the home and worked to extinguish the fire. While working the fire, crews found the body of an elderly man inside, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

Firefighters called the police, which is standard when a body is found. Now police are trying to determine the man’s cause of death, and fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

No one else was hurt in the fire.

