Clay County Sheriff’s Office retiring marijuana-sniffing dog

The Clay County Sheriff's Office announced that K9 Blaze is retiring following the legalization...
The Clay County Sheriff's Office announced that K9 Blaze is retiring following the legalization of marijuana in Missouri.(Clay County, Missouri Government / Facebook)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri has led to the retirement of a marijuana-sniffing dog.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that K9 Blaze is retiring now that possession of 3 ounces or less of marijuana is now legal in the Show-Me State. Given that Blaze is seven years old and had been in service with Deputy Larry Reeves since October 2016, it was determined that teaching her a new skill and reassigning her to a new program was unnecessary.

“Like she did when she was working, K9 Blaze will live with her handler in her retirement and enjoy lots of pets,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on social media. “She will continue to be a very good girl.”

K9 Blaze was the last patrol dog trained to detect marijuana. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said they have not been training canines on that scent anymore.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

