Chiefs activate DT Brandon Williams

Brandon Williams, pictured as a Baltimore Raven, was activated to the Chiefs active roster on...
Brandon Williams, pictured as a Baltimore Raven, was activated to the Chiefs active roster on Thursday.(Associated Press)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs filled a vacancy on their active roster Thursday by activating defensive tackle Brandon Williams.

The Missouri Southern alum and Kirkwood, Missouri, native spent nine seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before the Chiefs signed him to their practice squad on Nov. 29, 2022.

Williams made the Pro Bowl in 2018. He started in 114 of 123 games -- and all but two during his last eight seasons -- during his time in Baltimore.

Last season, Williams had 35 tackles and a fumble recovery during 13 starts for the Ravens during the 2021 season.

The move to activate him ahead of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos comes after Kansas City released Taylor Stallworth on Monday. Stallworth was penalized with a roughing the passer penalty during the Chiefs’ 27-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

