Body armor donation given to Platte County K9

A Platte County Sheriff's Office K9 received a bullet and stab-protective vest via a recent donation from Vested Interest.
A Platte County Sheriff's Office K9 received a bullet and stab-protective vest via a recent donation from Vested Interest.(Platte County Missouri Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Platte County Sheriff’s Office K9 has extra protection thanks to a recent donation.

K9 Robbie received a donation of body armor, the Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday via a social media post. It came from a donation from Vested Interest in K9′s, a non-profit organization that provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement throughout the United States.

READ MORE: Clay County Sheriff’s Office retiring marijuana-sniffing dog

The body armor is U.S. made, custom-fitted and NIJ certified. The organization has provided over 4,845 vests to K9s in all 50 states, totaling a value of $6.9 million. The program is available to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with a law enforcement or related agencies.

Each vest has a value ranging from $1,744 to $2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 pounds and comes with a five-year warranty.

