Armed man accused of threatening people at De Soto business, taken into custody

DE SOTO, Kan. (KCTV) - Law enforcement took a man into custody Thursday morning following a threat made at a business.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies learned of a man with a gun threatening people inside Steve’s Meat Market just after 6 a.m.

When law enforcement arrived, the man left the business and went into nearby woods. With the help of a negotiator, deputies were able to take the aggravated assault suspect into custody about 9:20 a.m.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at (913) 715-5560 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.