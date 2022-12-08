Aging & Style
4 rescued from Overland Park apartment fire, 1 missing

Firefighter hospitalized with minor injuries
By Shain Bergan and Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - A large early morning apartment fire in Overland Park displaced at least 10 people and sent a firefighter to the hospital Thursday.

The Overland Park Fire Department responded at 1:15 p.m. to a fire call at Meadowlark Hill Apartments at 93rd Street and Lowell Avenue. Firefighters and police worked on-scene to help evacuate the residents, some of whom were trapped. Crews had to rescue four people from the building, according to the fire department.

Heavy fire pushed crews out of the building before they were able to complete a search of the building. There is one occupant still unaccounted for.

A firefighter was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Residents from the entire building are displaced, and the American Red Cross is assisting them with lodging

Firefighters from Leawood, Lenexa and Shawnee also assisted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The same complex caught fire two months ago, displacing 10 residents at the time.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

