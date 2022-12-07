Youth football team from KC needs funding for nationals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City youth football team is looking to represent the KC metro in a national tournament for the second year in a row. What’s standing in their way, however, is money to fund the trip.

It’s one of the premier 10 and under football teams in the state of Missouri. In fact, they’ve only lost one game in the Show Me State.

To get to that level of dominance, the Dynasty 10U football coaches challenge the young kids day and night, off and on the field.

“We want to push them to the limit, push them to their max potential, so that they can understand that they can be pushed to the limit,” said Maurice Woodard, Head Coach for the Dynasty 10U football team. “Whether that’s in school, whether that’s here on the football field, whether that’s in life, you are not going to always get things easy.”

Some of the players learned that last year when the team made it to nationals but fell short.

“The team that we played is very good at running and stuff like that,” said Lincoln Walker, one of the players.

“There were a lot of people,” said Daniel Woodard, another player. “It was hard for me to focus because there were a lot of people.”

Well, the nerves are now gone. This year, they’ve been invited for another chance to bring home the national trophy from Atlanta, Georgia.

But now, they need your help.

“It’s a tough task,” said Coach Woodard. “We are going to spend a lot of money on plane tickets, housing, food and all we ask for is the support to help us. We’ve had a long season and we’ve traveled all season. And now, we are here at the end and just need some help.”

Coach Woodard said there were people and groups that said they would help fund the boys nationals trip, but have backed out.

The team has set up a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising around $17,000 to help pay for the tournament next Wednesday.

The 32 boys that have worked so hard just hope the community can come through.

“Support us in Kansas City and support us in Atlanta when we go play the team!” said Walker.

“We are going to bring the championship back to Kansas City,” Woodard said.

If you would like to help donate you can do so via their GoFundMe page.

