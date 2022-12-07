WATCH: Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt gives farewell speech on U.S. Senate floor
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KY3) - Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt gave his farewell address on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday.
The two-term senator thanked his colleagues. Several of them thanked him in speeches too.
Senator-Elect Eric Schmitt will take office in January.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.