Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Toney returns to practice as limited participant

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney heads for the end zone after catching a pass...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney heads for the end zone after catching a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver room has seen turnover throughout this season. Midseason acquisition Kadarius Toney has contributed to that, joining the Chiefs during their Week 8 bye and contributing briefly before missing two games with an injury.

Toney, who suffered a hamstring injury during Kansas City’s Week 11 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, returned to the practice field as a limited participant, the Chiefs said Wednesday. Toney scored a touchdown and had 90 yards of total offense against the Jaguars in Week 10.

“We’ll see how he does and what he can do,” head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday while meeting with reporters.

Along with Toney, linebacker Nick Bolton was listed as a limited participant, while left guard Joe Thuney was a full participant after missing two consecutive games. The games missed from Thuney were the first gameday inactives of his NFL career.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman remains on injured reserve with an abdomen injury. Sunday’s game will be his fourth since going on IR, making him eligible to return for next week’s game with the Houston Texans.

Kansas City takes on the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3:05 p.m. live on KCTV5.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE: Missouri head football coach Gary Pinkel at 2012 SEC Media Days in Hoover, AL (WBRC photo)
Former Mizzou head coach Gary Pinkel inducted into NFF Hall of Fame
Kansas State guard Tykei Greene (4) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
N’Guessan’s 23 points help K-State beat Abilene Christian
Artist renderings of a potential downtown ballpark released by the Kansas City Royals
Royals to hold community meeting regarding moving ballpark
Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi reacts after scoring off a Jarrod Dyson double in the...
SS Adalberto Mondesi agrees to 2023 contract with Royals