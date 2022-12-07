Toney returns to practice as limited participant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver room has seen turnover throughout this season. Midseason acquisition Kadarius Toney has contributed to that, joining the Chiefs during their Week 8 bye and contributing briefly before missing two games with an injury.

Toney, who suffered a hamstring injury during Kansas City’s Week 11 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, returned to the practice field as a limited participant, the Chiefs said Wednesday. Toney scored a touchdown and had 90 yards of total offense against the Jaguars in Week 10.

“We’ll see how he does and what he can do,” head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday while meeting with reporters.

Along with Toney, linebacker Nick Bolton was listed as a limited participant, while left guard Joe Thuney was a full participant after missing two consecutive games. The games missed from Thuney were the first gameday inactives of his NFL career.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman remains on injured reserve with an abdomen injury. Sunday’s game will be his fourth since going on IR, making him eligible to return for next week’s game with the Houston Texans.

Kansas City takes on the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3:05 p.m. live on KCTV5.

