Possible murder-suicide in Douglas County leaves 13-year-old dead

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Douglas County deputies are investigating a double shooting, now believed to be a possible case of murder-suicide.

It left a 55-year-old man and his 13-year-old daughter dead inside a residence on Monday.

The father has been identified as David Koch. His daughter is Hayden Koch.

Around 7 a.m. Monday, deputies were called out to the 700 block of E. 1550 Road for a reported shooting. When they got here, they found the bodies and David and Hayden Koch.

Preliminary details from the investigation show David Koch died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and that his daughter was shot.

As for what led up to all of it, the Douglas County Sheriff said his team is working hard to bring the family answers.

“When something like this happens, it’s just devastating to even try to wrap your head around,” Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister said. “What I would say to the community is, number one, this little girl was stolen from her family, her school and her friends. We are working diligently to make sure she is honored and that her family is given everything they need to find peace.”

Hayden was a student at Bishop Seabury Academy. Dr. Don Schawang, the head of the school, sent out this statement:

“I was deeply grieved to learn on Monday about the death of one of our students. Hayden was a very kind, intelligent, and funny girl. I want to express our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the extended family and friends on this painful loss. We respect the family’s right to privacy in this time of grief, and our focus right now is on helping our students and staff navigate this very difficult moment.”

