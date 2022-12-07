Pet of the Day: Aries

This adorable pup is Aries!

Aries is a 1-year-old mixed breed and is truly an adventurer. He loves to explore and take long walks, which is a dream with this boy because he is amazing on a leash.

Aries is a true gentleman and believes in the concept of taking things slow in order to build a lasting bond. However, once he trusts you, he will be your absolute best friend, showering you with kisses and cuddles.

Aries would do best in a household without young children, as he has a rowdy play style and doesn’t understand why little humans can’t throw down like he can! This is where he would love a doggy sibling that matches his energy to play with. He just requests to meet them before going home, to make sure they will be best friends.

Aries is also a big fan of treats and can be kept very busy trying to clean every last drop of that delicious peanut butter from his KONG.

This pup will make an amazingly loyal companion for the right family. If that’s you, stop by the KC Campus for Animal Care to meet him today! Learn more at KC Pet Project’s website.

Throughout the entire month of December, his adoption fee will be just $22! Bring home the gift of a new best friend this Christmas.

