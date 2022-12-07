Overland Park apartment fire displaces residents from three units

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Crews from the Overland Park and Leawood Fire Departments were called to a building fire Wednesday afternoon at the Highland Lodge Apartments in the 5000 block of Indian Creek Parkway.

Units on scene reported smoke in the third-floor hallway of a four-story apartment building with alarms sounding and evacuations in progress at around 4:15 p.m.

While firefighters assisted with evacuations, additional crews found a kitchen fire in a third-floor apartment following an investigation. Crews extinguished the fire in about 15 minutes and fire damage was contained to the kitchen area of one unit. That unit and the unit above suffered moderate smoke damage, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.

The fire unit and two units below it suffered moderate water damage according to OPFD. Because of the damage, two residents from the fire unit and an unknown number of residents from the two units below have been displaced by the fire. While OPFD said it is believed the fire originated in the kitchen area, the exact cause remains under investigation.

