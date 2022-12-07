NKC Schools announces new program paying student teachers $2,500 per semester

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new program paying students teachers is the first of its kind in the Kansas City metro area, North Kansas City School District officials released Wednesday.

The school district announced it has offered a $2,500 student teaching stipend for the spring semester of 2023. NKC Schools plans to roll out the program for the 2023-24 academic year, giving student teachers the opportunity to make $5,000.

Student teachers are usually unpaid, the school district stated.

“This program will help us continue to train and hire the best and brightest teachers for our schools,” NKC Schools assistant superintendent of human resources Dr. Todd Schuetz said in a release. “Student teachers are one of our best sources of talent.”

The school district hopes the program will not only encourage teachers to stay in the district but also help in addressing a teacher shortage.

The funding for the program comes from a federal teacher recruitment and retention grant. NKC Schools stated it hopes to recruit 50 student teachers for next fall.

In order to become a teacher, applicants must enroll in a special preparation program through a college or university. Missouri requires candidates to spend several months in a classroom as a student teacher, leading lessons and working with a mentor. This helps them prepare to lead their own classroom in the future.

