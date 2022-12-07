Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

NKC Schools announces new program paying student teachers $2,500 per semester

Megan Long, a student teacher in the North Kansas City school district, is one of what the...
Megan Long, a student teacher in the North Kansas City school district, is one of what the district hopes to be 50 student teachers for the 2023-24 academic year.(NKC Schools)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new program paying students teachers is the first of its kind in the Kansas City metro area, North Kansas City School District officials released Wednesday.

The school district announced it has offered a $2,500 student teaching stipend for the spring semester of 2023. NKC Schools plans to roll out the program for the 2023-24 academic year, giving student teachers the opportunity to make $5,000.

Student teachers are usually unpaid, the school district stated.

“This program will help us continue to train and hire the best and brightest teachers for our schools,” NKC Schools assistant superintendent of human resources Dr. Todd Schuetz said in a release. “Student teachers are one of our best sources of talent.”

The school district hopes the program will not only encourage teachers to stay in the district but also help in addressing a teacher shortage.

The funding for the program comes from a federal teacher recruitment and retention grant. NKC Schools stated it hopes to recruit 50 student teachers for next fall.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — The police department stated there have been 82 traffic fatalities in 2022, compared...
Driver U-turns in front of oncoming car, struck and killed: crash report
Kansas City's homicide trend continued overnight, with a deadly shooting at a gas station on...
2 more KC homicides: Woman killed in home, man shot at gas station
Kansas City's homicide trend continued overnight, with a deadly shooting at a gas station on...
Man killed outside of Kansas City gas station
Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather...
Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK