N’Guessan’s 23 points help K-State beat Abilene Christian

Kansas State guard Tykei Greene (4) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kansas State guard Tykei Greene (4) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Abilene Christian Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 81-64. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - David N’Guessan scored 23 points to lead Kansas State to an 81-64 victory over Abilene Christian. N’Guessan made all nine of his field goals but was 4 of 11 from the line.

Markquis Nowell added 15 points and matched a season high with 12 assists for Kansas State (8-1). Keyontae Johnson and Nae’Qwan Tomlin added 12 points apiece. Nowell underhanded a pass off the backboard and a trailing Johnson slammed it home to cap a 27-15 run to open the second half as K-State built a 62-49 lead.

Abilene Christian pulled within 11 points with 2:20 remaining but didn’t get closer. Tobias Cameron scored 14 points for Abilene Christian (5-4).

