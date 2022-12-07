Man faces federal charge for allegedly helping inmates escape Cass County jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man is facing a federal charge after allegedly helping two inmates escape from the Cass County jail. The two inmates, who are still at large, were also charged.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 64-year-old Steven Lydell Williams has been charged with one count of aiding or assisting in escape from confinement. Williams is also known as “Pops” and is from Kansas City, Missouri.

His mugshot is not available due to this being a federal charge.

Trevor Scott Sparks and Sergio Perez-Martinez were each charged with escape from confinement and aiding or assisting in escape from confinement.

Sparks is a 33-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri. Perez-Martinez is a 43-year-old from Panorama City, California. Sparks was serving time for money laundering and Perez-Martinez was being held for possession of dangerous drugs.

Williams is scheduled to make an appearance before a federal magistrate judge Wednesday afternoon. He’ll remain in federal custody pending a detention hearing next week. At that time, the U.S. will argue for “his continued pretrial detention pending resolution of the charge.”

Anyone who knows where the escaped inmates, Sparks and Perez-Martinez, may be is asked to call enforcement, the TIPS Hotline (816-474-TIPS), or the FBI (1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov).

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for each escaped inmate if your tip leads to their capture. To get the reward, however, you have to contact the U.S. Marshals Service directly at 816-512-2000.

