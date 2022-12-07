KCPD investigating homicide near 49th & Bellefontaine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating yet another homicide.

It appears that police went to the 4900 block of Bellefontaine Ave. around 8 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting.

When police arrived, one person was found dead inside a residence.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information that could assist the authorities in their investigation should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

At this time, it appears that this is Kansas City’s 161st homicide of the year.

