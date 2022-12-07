Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

KCPD investigating homicide near 49th & Bellefontaine

Generic.
Generic.(Live 5/File)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating yet another homicide.

It appears that police went to the 4900 block of Bellefontaine Ave. around 8 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting.

When police arrived, one person was found dead inside a residence.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information that could assist the authorities in their investigation should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

At this time, it appears that this is Kansas City’s 161st homicide of the year.

Also read:

Dozens of crosses honor victims of KC’s second-deadliest year

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department down to 3 finalists for chief

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather...
Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK
This week, marijuana will officially become legal in Missouri. However, that doesn’t mean you...
What you need to know as marijuana becomes legal in Missouri on Thursday
A Cass County community is on edge after two inmates escaped out of the Cass County jail last...
Cass County community on edge after 2 inmates escape
A Johnson County restaurant manager sent a harsh message to employees about taking time off and...
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant
A Douglas County community is grieving the loss of such a young life as the sheriff vows to...
Possible murder-suicide in Douglas County leaves 13-year-old dead