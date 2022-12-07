KC Crime Stoppers: Bruce Dixon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 67-year-old man is wanted, accused of violating a parole warrant for sexual assault.

Kansas City Crime Stoppers stated Bruce Dixon of Kansas City, Missouri, is a noncompliant registered sex offender. His last known address was in the area of 6th Street and Mulberry Street in Kansas City.

He has been described as a white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, and having brown hair and hazel eyes.

He has tattoos on his arms, legs and back.

Anyone knowing of his whereabouts has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

