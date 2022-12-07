Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

KC Crime Stoppers: Bruce Dixon

Bruce Dixon
Bruce Dixon(KC Crime Stoppers)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 67-year-old man is wanted, accused of violating a parole warrant for sexual assault.

Kansas City Crime Stoppers stated Bruce Dixon of Kansas City, Missouri, is a noncompliant registered sex offender. His last known address was in the area of 6th Street and Mulberry Street in Kansas City.

He has been described as a white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, and having brown hair and hazel eyes.

He has tattoos on his arms, legs and back.

Anyone knowing of his whereabouts has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.  A reward of up to $2,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE: A release Wednesday from the UM System a day before marijuana became legal in Missouri...
UM System keeps marijuana prohibited on all grounds
Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York, on Dec. 20, 2018. Embattled vaping...
Kansas finalizes nearly $10 million in multistate settlement with JUUL Labs
Megan Long, a student teacher in the North Kansas City school district, is one of what the...
NKC Schools announces new program paying student teachers $2,500 per semester
Topeka High boys basketball coach Geo Lyons said his players were the targets of racially...
Coach petitions to remove Valley Center fans following incident tabbed racist