Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces groundbreaking for sports complex in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The groundbreaking of a 420,000 square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park was announced Wednesday by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. The facility is part of the $400 million-plus, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR bonds.

According to a release from Kelly’s office, plans are for the Bluhawk Sports Facility to be built in two phases, anchored by a neighborhood shopping center, restaurants and retail outlets. Estimates of a projected $3.8 million in economic impact during the first year is aimed to come from the multi-sport complex.

In addition to private funding, Overland Park has been authorized to use up to $46.5 million in STAR Bond funds for this phase.

“My administration is committed to making Kansas a place where people want to live, work, and start a business,” Kelly said. “The Bluhawk development project will greatly enhance the quality of life in Overland Park and the surrounding communities and will attract visitors, recreation-seekers and sports enthusiasts from across the region in Kansas.”

The Bluhawk facility is expected to include four basketball courts, eight volleyball courts, eight pickleball courts, an indoor turf field for soccer, futsal, baseball, football, rugby, lacrosse and indoor baseball training areas. It is expected to serve as the home to youth and adult amateur hockey leagues and offer public skating with one of the area’s only regulation-size ice rinks.

“Overland Park has a rich history of providing a high quality of life for its residents and being a destination for sports tourism,” Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog said. “The state-of-the-art Bluhawk multi-sport complex will be yet another fabulous amenity and will provide more reasons for families to visit Overland Park and the State of Kansas. I look forward to kicking off this part of the project and attending the ribbon-cutting with my own family.”

