Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview.

“Somebody was passing by and they saw him lying on the side of the road, and then they called an ambulance,” his granddaughter Kristina Rocha said. “When the ambulance got there, he was saying he had been hit by a car.”

Relatives say Donald Luttrell turned 75-years-old on Dec. 1. Around 11-11:30 a.m. on Dec. 3, the caller saw Luttrell injured and called 911.

Luttrell is a father of four, and a grandpa to 12 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

“He is a Vietnam veteran,” Rocha said. “He loves the Chiefs.”

“His personality is bubbly,” his daughter Michelle Cuc-Guarcas said. “He loves to dance.”

It broke their hearts to learn he was in the hospital and scheduled to undergo surgery for his injuries, including five to six broken ribs and a broken jaw.

“He is in a lot of pain,” Cuc-Guarcas said.

On Monday, police canvassed the neighborhood where he was found and looked for possible witnesses or evidence of what occurred. Luttrell was found a little less than a mile and a half away from his home.

A spokesperson for the police department said that, at this point in the investigation, they don’t know conclusively what caused his injuries.

His family hopes anyone who may have seen what happened will contact the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department. They are also asking anyone who lives near 55th and Parkview to check their home surveillance and doorbell cameras for video taken on Dec. 3 between 11:00 and 11:30 a.m.

Family members have started a GoFundMe for his unexpected medical expenses.

