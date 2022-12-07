FORECAST: Winds shift Wednesday, rain arrives Thursday

Skies are expected to stay gloomy through the evening. Mostly cloudy skies will follow overnight. What little breeze we have tonight will favor an east-northeast direction and turn due east on Wednesday. The old saying is “east winds make rain” and that old adage will certainly hold true this week. There’s a 100% chance of rain on Thursday. December is one of our driest months in a typical year, so the half an inch of rain expected Thursday will be welcome. Temperatures from now through the weekend should stay well above freezing, so there’s no chance of icy travel in our area. Next week will bring another rain chance on Tuesday. Another system will cross our area, bringing the potential for another half an inch of rain. If we can scare up an inch of rain over the next 10 days, this December stands a great chance of being a wetter than normal month!

