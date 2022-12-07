Driver U-turns in front of oncoming car, struck and killed: crash report

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Midtown.

The Kansas City Police Department stated two cars, a black Toyota Camry and a black Dodge Charger, were driving southbound on Indiana Avenue just after 12:30 p.m.

In the area of 33rd Street, the Camry did a U-turn in front of the Charger, the crash report stated. The Dodge crashed into the Toyota, and both vehicles ended up on the sidewalk on the west side of Indiana Avenue, according to a crash report.

The Camry driver was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there. The Charger driver refused medical attention, the crash report stated.

The police department stated there have been 82 traffic fatalities in 2022, compared with 77 at this time the year before.

