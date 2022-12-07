Aging & Style
Driver U-turns in front of oncoming car, struck and killed: crash report

FILE — The police department stated there have been 82 traffic fatalities in 2022, compared...
FILE — The police department stated there have been 82 traffic fatalities in 2022, compared with 77 at this time the year before.(Credit: MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Midtown.

The Kansas City Police Department stated two cars, a black Toyota Camry and a black Dodge Charger, were driving southbound on Indiana Avenue just after 12:30 p.m.

In the area of 33rd Street, the Camry did a U-turn in front of the Charger, the crash report stated. The Dodge crashed into the Toyota, and both vehicles ended up on the sidewalk on the west side of Indiana Avenue, according to a crash report.

The Camry driver was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there. The Charger driver refused medical attention, the crash report stated.

The police department stated there have been 82 traffic fatalities in 2022, compared with 77 at this time the year before.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

