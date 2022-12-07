Cass County community on edge after 2 inmates escape

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Cass County community is on edge after two inmates escaped out of the Cass County jail last night.

“At first I was in panic, because I only live a mile and a half to 2 miles from the jail,” said Stephanie Chapman.

This morning, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office made known that two inmates escaped the Cass County jail Monday night.

The authorities said they are looking for 33-year-old Trevor Scott Sparks of Kansas City, who was serving time for money laundering charges. They are also looking for 43-year-old Sergio Perez-Martinez of California, who was being held for possession of dangerous drugs.

“It’s nothing but woods out there, so my first reaction was make sure my house is locked down,” Chapman said. “Then, what’s happening with my kids? Because they are in school.”

Even though police believe the two men are not in the area, the Harrisonville School District did take extra precautions to ensure safety for students and staff. The district also sent out messages to parents about the situation.

“I have lived here for two years and I’ve never known this to happen,” Chapman said. “As far as I know, it’s a very secure facility. The courthouse is secure. The jail is secure. I can’t even begin to imagine how they were able to escape.”

While there is still concern, there is a level of confidence that these two inmates will be found.

“I feel like our law enforcement does a great job,” said Harrisonville resident Kimberly Jones. “I feel like they will do everything they have to, to apprehend and put them back in custody.”

The U.S. Marshals Service has been activated to assist in the search efforts.

Anyone with information about where the escaped inmates are should contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 816-380-5200. You can also call 911.

Previous coverage:

Two inmates escape Cass County Jail, search efforts underway

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.