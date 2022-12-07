2 more KC homicides: Woman killed in home, man shot at gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just a few hours after the ATF director spoke in Kansas City about rising gun violence, police worked two more homicides in the city, including a woman killed in a home and a man shot and killed outside a gas station.

Officers were called at 8 p.m. to a home on Bellefontaine Avenue near East 49th Street in response to a shooting. Once there, they found a woman inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound and unresponsive. Police and EMS tried to perform life-saving measures on her, but she died at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

There is no suspect in custody and no suspect description in this homicide. Detectives and crime scene personnel canvassed the area for evidence and witnesses. Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. They can also call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Just hours after that deadly shooting, around 3 a.m., Kansas City officers responded to a shooting outside of a BP gas station at Truman Road and The Paseo. They found a man shot and unresponsive outside of the building. Officers performed CPR, but emergency medical crews declared him dead shortly afterward, police said.

The police are asking for the public’s help for any information on this homicide as well, as there is no suspect description and no one is in custody. There is also a $25,000 reward in this homicide for any information that leads to an arrest.

These two homicides bring Kansas City’s yearly total to 162. This is one of the deadliest years on record for the city, second only to the 179 homicides recorded in Kansas City in 2020, according to KCPD’s Daily Homicide Analysis.

