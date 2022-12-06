Vigil held in KCMO for 16-year-old double homicide victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday night, a vigil was held to remember a 16-year-old killed in a double homicide near 38th and Garfield.

Family and friends met near 39th Street and Bruce R. Watkins Drive to remember 16-year-old De’Vohn Dudley-Reese.

His father told the crowd he was only able to spend 16 years with his son. The heartbroken father said his son loved football.

His mother said De’Vohn was the oldest of four children.

“Very loving and caring,” his mother said. “Outgoing young man. Very respectful. My everything.”

His family shared photos of him playing football. He was a quarterback who was well-liked by his teachers.

“That was my football star,” his father said. “We are going to miss him. We miss him now.”

Around 5:30 p.m., a crowd of friends and family released balloons into the air.

On Nov. 27 around 2:30 p.m., someone called 911 to report a shooting.

When police arrived, they found that someone had shot and killed 16-year-old De’Vohn and 18-year-old Jazion Sanders.

Before the deadly shooting, De’Vohn lived in Independence and was enrolled at William Chrisman High School.

Relatives have set up a GoFundMe page for unexpected funeral expenses.

Anyone with information about the homicide investigation can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.

