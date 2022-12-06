Aging & Style
Two inmates escape Cass County Jail, search efforts underway

Trevor Scott Sparks and Sergio Perez-Martinez escaped from the Cass County Jail Monday evening.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement is looking for two men who escaped the Cass County Jail Monday evening.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office stated 43-year-old Sergio Perez-Martinez and 33-year-old Trevor Scott Sparks were able to escape the facility.

The U.S. Marshals Service has been activated to assist in the search efforts.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (816) 380-5200, or call 911.

Perez-Martinez is from Panorama City, California, and was being held for possession of dangerous drugs, the sheriff’s office stated. Sparks is a Kansas City, Missouri, man and was being held on money laundering charges.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

