Royals to hold community meeting regarding moving ballpark

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals will hold a public community meeting to discuss the team moving to a new ballpark district in or around downtown KC.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It will be held at the Plexpod Westport Commons located at 300 E. 39th St.

Chairman and CEO John Sherman said in his recent letter to the community that the Royals look forward to public input about how to best serve residents.

If you would like to attend, you are asked to RSVP.

Royals executives and outside experts will make presentations. There will be a session for questions from the audience.

Speakers will include: Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman, Royals COO/SVP Brooks Sherman, architectural firm representatives, and economic development consultants.

