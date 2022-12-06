Aging & Style
Police: Child’s death from malnutrition and neglect ruled a homicide

Adair Fish was charged in her daughter's death, now ruled a homicide.
Adair Fish was charged in her daughter's death, now ruled a homicide.(Jackson County Detention Center, KCTV)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said a child’s death more than a month ago has been ruled a homicide.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded to the 5700 block of St. John Avenue on Nov. 3 for a report of a dead 5-year-old girl. When they arrived at an apartment, officers found two children, one dead and the other non-responsive.

The mother, 43-year-old Adair R. Fish, reportedly called police dispatch and said that one of the children had been dead for several days. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said the mother was the legal guardian of the child and had care, custody and control of their health and well-being.

A doctor diagnosed that the dead girl suffered from malnutrition and neglect. A doctor stated her weight was the expected amount for a 20-month-old child.

A probable cause document stated the apartment was cluttered with trash, debris and old food. Trash in places was 2-5 feet high off the floor, investigators stated.

The Kansas City Police Department stated the medical examiner’s office has determined the child died as a result of a homicide and that the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

