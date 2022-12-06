Pet of the Day: Coal

Meet Coal! He is 2 years old and has been let down time and time again. Still, he shows constant love and trust.

Coal just wants to love you and be close to you. He walks where you walk, he lays where you lay. He is eager to learn, very playful, and desperate for love.

He is pretty high-energy and very bouncy, so he should be in home with older children who can handle a big dog. He loves car rides and likes to play with toys, but doesn’t destroy them!

He doesn’t like to be alone and does have anxiety, so he will need a good sturdy crate while being left alone. Poor Coal has been abandoned so many times that his separation anxiety is understandable; he is always worried he will be given up on again.

Coal originally came to the Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary in April of 2021 from a rural pound. They found him a home for a while but, unfortunately, he got to one of their cats (that they had been attempting to keep separate) and the cat did not make it. The home also had several other dogs in it. Coal seemed to do best with medium to large dogs who are more laid back.

At the barn, Coal has been in a steady play group with four other dogs (males and females) and has done really well. He also attended a monthlong training bootcamp at KC Dawgs!

Coal loves to play ball and could literally do it for hours on end. He loves to swim and he gives the best hugs ever! He does fine with other dogs, as long as they don’t try taking his ball away from him -- because that’s his and he definitely does not like to share.

He can get overstimulated at times, so keeping him out of situations where that would happen would be best.

He walks perfect on a harness and his snuggles are like no other.

Coal does have an extremely sensitive stomach that the sanctuary has spent thousands of dollars getting to the bottom of. He now is on a very strict diet of Low Fat ID food and has some daily medications on top of that. Ever since he’s been on this diet, he’s been so healthy and happy. Plus, he’s finally gaining weight!

