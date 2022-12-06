Overland Park police try to ID individuals following beauty store thefts

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is trying to identify multiple people following two thefts at a beauty store.

The OPPD said that the two felony thefts happened at “a cosmetic a beauty store” in the 9500 block of Quivira Road. One happened on Nov. 19 shortly after 2 p.m. and the other happened on Nov. 30 around 11:15 a.m.

The police didn’t specify exactly which store the thefts happened at, but it’s over in the general area of the mall.

When the individuals entered the business, they quickly picked out several items. Then, they quickly left without paying.

The police think that one of the female individuals was present at both thefts.

They note that one of the male individuals has a distinctive tattoo over his right eye and was wearing leg braces.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8729. You can also call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Overland Park police are trying to identify these individuals following two thefts at a local beauty store location. (Provided by the Overland Park Police Department)

