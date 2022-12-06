Olathe angler reels in rare Lake Sturgeon catch

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - It’s a fish tale Kevin Zirjacks will be telling for a long time.

The Olathe fisherman wasn’t even feeling like going on his boat Saturday, Nov. 26.

“I was just feeling lazy that day,” he said, but then Zirjacks decided to head out anyway. Normally he does his fishing with some friends, but this time, Zirjacks was by himself.

Not more than half a mile from Kaw Point on the Kansas River, Zirjacks was planning on reeling in what he normally sets out for: carp and buffalo (or buffalofish).

“I just threw on some nightcrawlers to see what would happen, and that’s what it bit on,” he said.

“It” was a fish not seen more than 15 times in the state of Kansas over the last 25 years: a Lake Sturgeon. Some Lake Sturgeons can reach 80-100 years old, according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks.

Zirjacks said it’s the most rare fish he’s caught in his life by far, and the 44-inch fish is a catch he will never be able to duplicate.

He said he released it back into the Kansas River, but not after a quick photo.

📣 RARE SPECIES ALERT! 📣 Check out this rare, super cool capture by an angler on the Kansas River! This large fish is a... Posted by Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks on Monday, December 5, 2022

