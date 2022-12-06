Man found guilty of first-degree murder following shooting at Leavenworth apartment building

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A man from Kansas City, Kansas, has been found guilty of murder following a shooting that happened at an apartment building in Leavenworth over the summer.

A jury found 28-year-old Jerell Dewayne Martin guilty of first-degree murder. He is set to be sentenced on Jan 20.

According to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, the authorities went to the Woodland Village Apartments just after midnight on July 15 after receiving a call about multiple shots having been fired.

When officers arrived, they found that 20-year-old Ericka Hopkins had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. The later died due to that injury.

Surveillance video showed a gunman hiding at one end of an apartment building, then firing multiple rounds at people on the other end of the building.

One of those bullets struck Hopkins, who was sitting on the stairs.

Multiple witnesses and surveillance video later identified Martin as the shooter.

“This is a case of transferred intent,” the county attorney said. “Even though Martin may not have intended to shoot and kill this victim, his intent to shoot at someone else, created this first-degree murder. Excellent work done by law enforcement for being able to determine who the shooter was.”

“No one should have to fear dying sitting on their front stoop,” the county attorney added.

