Major delays on I-435 in Kansas City as bridge work starts Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hundreds of thousands of drivers who pass through a portion of I-435 in south Kansas City will face major delays starting Tuesday morning.

Missouri Department of Transportation crews are making what they call “urgent” bridge expansion joint replacements that will shut down westbound I-435 to two lanes between Three Trails Crossing and 103rd Street.

This starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning and goes through Dec. 22. These closures will take place 24/7, seven days a week.

Jackson and Cass County Area Engineer Ericka Ross said to expect delays in the peak-hour times.

“Usually when people get used to it after a couple of days, the delays reduce because they found other routes. So, I would just plan a little extra time, and delays shouldn’t be too bad as long as you’re aware ahead of time,” she said.

Additionally, this will close the ramp from southbound I-435 to westbound I-435 down to one lane. The ramp from westbound I-470 to westbound I-435 will also be down to one lane, and the ramps from southbound U.S. 71 to westbound I-435 -- and from Bannister Road to westbound I-435 -- will both be shut down.

Back in September, MoDOT crews made emergency temporary repairs to this area, so people had to go either north or south and detour onto Bannister or Red Bridge Road.

“Quite a big impact. It’s the same impact we did in September, so people have seen this before. They have seen the delays,” Ross said. “After a few hours, the delays kind of reduced once we got out of the peak hours, so I would just say those people traveling in the peak hours should just really plan an alternate route or maybe leave a little earlier or a little later if possible.”

