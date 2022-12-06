Kansas State women’s basketball climbs back into AP Poll

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After falling out of the AP Top 25 poll last week, the Wildcats have inserted themselves in the Top 25 once again.

K-State was ranked No. 25 but now they’re No. 24 after their 8-1 start. The Wildcats started the season on a seven game win streak with their only blemish is to Arkansas back on Nov. 26th

Kansas State will have another home game against Kansas City on Dec. 7 with tip-off at 6:30 p.m.

