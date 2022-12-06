Aging & Style
Kansas State women’s basketball climbs back into AP Poll

Kansas State guard Gabby Gregory during an NCAA basketball game on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in...
Kansas State guard Gabby Gregory during an NCAA basketball game on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After falling out of the AP Top 25 poll last week, the Wildcats have inserted themselves in the Top 25 once again.

K-State was ranked No. 25 but now they’re No. 24 after their 8-1 start. The Wildcats started the season on a seven game win streak with their only blemish is to Arkansas back on Nov. 26th

Kansas State will have another home game against Kansas City on Dec. 7 with tip-off at 6:30 p.m.

