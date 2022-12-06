Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department down to 3 finalists for chief

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is one step closer to finding their new police chief. They are now down to three finalists for the position.

“I am very happy with the quality of candidates that we have,” said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Three names remain in the ring for the next Kansas City police chief.

Two are outside candidates. One is Scott Ebner, a retired Lieutenant Colonel and Deputy Superintendent of Administration for New Jersey State Police. He served with the state police for 27 years in a number of roles. The other is Inspector DeShawn Beaufort, a 25-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department.

The one inside candidate, Stacey Graves, is the acting Deputy Chief at KCPD. She has more than 25 years of experience serving with the department.

“You have three law enforcement experts, really all of whom come with great backgrounds on the departments they’ve been on for years, all of whom have been innovators -- importantly -- on how we can reduce violent crime,” Mayor Lucas said.

For years violent crime has plagued the Kansas City streets, year after year breaking the wrong records of homicide totals. 2022 is already the second deadliest year on record; 159 people have been killed so far and there’s still 25 days to go.

“I think, ultimately, what we need to do is become a safer city,” Mayor Lucas said. “I think each of these three people will be able to work with a mayor, work with neighborhood organizations, work with the state legislature to make Kansas City safer.”

The community will have one chance to meet and hear from these candidates, as all three finalists will participate in a community town hall this Saturday.

That town hall meeting will be at the Mohart Center in Kansas City on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The center is located at 3200 Wayne Ave.

Some have been very critical of the decision to only allow the community one chance to interact with candidates.

The KC Public Safety Coalition released a statement saying: “Coalition members are unhappy that only one session will be held in one part of the city. Coalition members from the Northland, South Kansas City, and West side were particularly concerned that their areas of the city are not being included in the process to hire someone for one of the most important jobs in our community.”

“This a state Board of Police Commissioners’ system,” Mayor Lucas said. “I think we try to come to the decisions we can through that. However, I always welcome an opportunity to hear from the public even more so. So, I hope they will make their voices heard on Saturday and perhaps thereafter.”

