Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

FORECAST: Cooler on Tuesday, but still up in the 40s

By Bill Hurrelbrink
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Tuesday! It’s a chilly start, with most areas near freezing. However, the farther north you are, temperatures have fallen into the 20s, and areas to the southeast, closer to the passing cold front, are closer to 40. The bottom line is, today looks to be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Expect mostly-cloudy-to-overcast skies, with a light wind out of the north. There is a slight chance for drizzle or light rain on the southeast side of the KC metro area. Most should stay completely dry. Our better chance for widespread rain arrives Thursday, when we could pick up as much as three-quarters of an inch. Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Tuesday
FORECAST: 40s for the foreseeable future, with rain chances later this week
Winds look to shift to the north, setting up a 15-degree cooler day on Tuesday and bringing a...
FORECAST: 15 degrees cooler in KC on Tuesday
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Monday
FORECAST: High around 50 Monday afternoon
Forecast Dec. 4
FORECAST: Dry weekend continues before chance of wintery mix later this week