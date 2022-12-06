FORECAST: Cooler on Tuesday, but still up in the 40s

Happy Tuesday! It’s a chilly start, with most areas near freezing. However, the farther north you are, temperatures have fallen into the 20s, and areas to the southeast, closer to the passing cold front, are closer to 40. The bottom line is, today looks to be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Expect mostly-cloudy-to-overcast skies, with a light wind out of the north. There is a slight chance for drizzle or light rain on the southeast side of the KC metro area. Most should stay completely dry. Our better chance for widespread rain arrives Thursday, when we could pick up as much as three-quarters of an inch. Have a great day!

