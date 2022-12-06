Aging & Style
Fire at Midwest Scrap Management produces large amount of smoke

Crews are working to put out a fire after scrap metal at a recycling center caught fire.
Crews are working to put out a fire after scrap metal at a recycling center caught fire.(Provided by the Kansas City Fire Department)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you live in the Kansas City metro and are seeing a large plume of smoke, it is probably due to a fire that has been occurring for hours at Midwest Scrap Management.

The recycling center is located at 8116 Wilson Road. That is a couple blocks west of I-435 and north of Winner Road in northeastern Kansas City.

The fire started shortly after 1 p.m. As of about 5 p.m., the Kansas City Fire Department was saying that they expect to be out there for the next seven hours.

The fire department said that the company called them this afternoon, said that piles of scrap were on fire, and that they needed the fire department’s help putting the fire out.

Now, the fire department is dealing with piles of scrap metal that are about three stories tall and on fire.

Metal burns hot, so they have to pull it apart and use of a high volume of water on it.

The fire department said they will be rotating crews throughout the evening.

The KCFD said that there’s been no damage to the actual Midwest Scrap Management building. They also said there’s no impact or threat to the public, other than the smell and sight of smoke.

The fire is currently considered a nuisance and it is definitely time-consuming for the fire crews.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates. No further details are currently available.

