Bonner Springs man sentenced to 27 years in prison for sexually exploiting child

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Bonner Springs man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for engaging in sexual acts with, and taking inappropriate pictures and videos of a child.

In September, 35-year-old Joshua Courtney pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and four counts of possession of child pornography.

The authorities found dozens of pornographic pictures in Courtney’s Google Photos account after acting on cybertips submitted to the National Center for missing and Exploited Children.

Courtney admitted to investigators that he’d taken pictures of a naked 10-year-old and filmed himself engaging in sexual acts with the child. He also admitted to sending that media to others.

Furthermore, he admitted to receiving child pornography of other children on his phone.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Secret Service investigated the case.

