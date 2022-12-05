Two found dead in Douglas County residence Monday morning

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Law enforcement found two people dead Monday morning in an apparent shooting.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies were called to the 700 block of East 1550 Road just after 7 a.m. for a potential shooting.

When they arrived, they found two people had died inside a residence.

The sheriff’s office stated there is no threat to the public in connection with the incident. No names were released, as of 10:15 a.m.

