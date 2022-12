A former Blue Valley West High School employee is raising awareness about disabilities and the difference a service dog can make in someone’s life. Author Katie Harris is hoping to pay it forward through her new children’s book ‘Moxie Makes a Difference.’ Grace and Bill sit down with Harris and the voice of Moxie, Blaire Swenson, to learn about Moxie’s mission.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.