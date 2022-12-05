Aging & Style
Liberty police looking for teen who ran away from school, may be with 29-year-old man

Liberty, Missouri, police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who ran away from school and may be with her 29-year-old boyfriend.(Via the Liberty Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Liberty, Missouri, police are looking for a teenage girl who ran away from school and may be with her 29-year-old boyfriend.

The police said Elizabeth Cantrell, 16, ran away on Thursday, Dec. 1. At that time, she got into a black SUV.

They also said she may be in the company of Nathan Miller, 29. The police said he is her boyfriend.

Cantrell is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 134 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing pajama plants and a gray Under Armour sweatshirt.

You are asked to call 816-439-4701 if you have any information about where she is or where she might be.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

