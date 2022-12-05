Liberty police looking for teen who ran away from school, may be with 29-year-old man
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Liberty, Missouri, police are looking for a teenage girl who ran away from school and may be with her 29-year-old boyfriend.
The police said Elizabeth Cantrell, 16, ran away on Thursday, Dec. 1. At that time, she got into a black SUV.
They also said she may be in the company of Nathan Miller, 29. The police said he is her boyfriend.
Cantrell is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 134 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing pajama plants and a gray Under Armour sweatshirt.
You are asked to call 816-439-4701 if you have any information about where she is or where she might be.
