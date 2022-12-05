KCK police investigating homicide following autopsy on body found in September

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The KCKPD is now investigating a homicide following an autopsy of a man’s body, which was found in a wooded area in September.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said that Ottoniel Agustin-Chavez’s body was found on Sept. 15 in a wooded area in the 4200 block of Kaw Drive.

Someone was walking in the area and saw Agustin-Chavez’s body.

The 41-year-old was a Kansas City, Missouri, resident.

The police department said that, based on the results of the autopsy, this case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information that can assist the authorities in their investigation has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

