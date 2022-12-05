Aging & Style
KCK man arrested, charged with murder in shooting of estranged wife

FILE — Anyone with information has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said a 32-year-old man has been accused of murder in the fatal shooting of his wife.

Miguel Flores, a Kansas City, Kansas, man, was in the process of a divorce with his wife Loren Flores, when he shot her outside of a South 52nd Terrace residence on Nov. 21, police said.

He ran off from the scene, but police were able to take him into custody that afternoon.

Miguel Flores has been charged with first-degree murder, according to police. He was booked on a $250,000 bond.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

