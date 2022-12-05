KC Streetcar turns to buses Monday because of downtown incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An incident at a nearby building off 16th Street and Main Street in downtown Kansas City is forcing changes to the KC Streetcar operations Monday.

Northbound Main Street between 16th Street and Truman Road is closed and will be all day and night. Instead, riders will use the Ride KC Transit buses with detours around certain areas as they fix this up.

The link bus system will start Monday at 6:30 a.m., with pickups every 30 minutes, until 10 p.m.

The detour will go around the Kauffman Center northbound stop, while all other stops will be open to passengers.

The incident happened at an adjacent building near the Express Auto Service and Tire building, but the roadway itself is reopened. Traffic was seen going around the barriers in the early morning. It’s not clear exactly what happened. KCTV5 will bring you the latest on that as more information becomes available.

Other changes coming with the streetcar operations moving forward into 2023, the Streetcar Authority, KC Area Transportation Authority, Port KC, and the City of Kansas City, Missouri are hosting a special joint public meeting for the riverfront extension projects on Thursday. That’ll be going from 5 to 7 p.m. At the Port KC headquarters community room on Berkley Plaza.

